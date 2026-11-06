Presidential secretary for political affairs offers to resign

President Lee Jae Myung's chief secretary for political affairs, Hong Ik-pyo, has offered to resign, according to sources Friday.

The former three-term lawmaker, who took office in January, was expected to leave the presidential office after Sunday, the sources said.

Cheong Wa Dae is widely expected to name Hong's successor around Sunday, with Choi In-ho, currently president of Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corp., reportedly being considered as a candidate.