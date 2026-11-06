President Lee Jae Myung nominated Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief Lee Yong-cheol as justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said, Friday, after the post has remained vacant for more than two months.

Lee, who heads Korea’s arms procurement agency, is a lawyer formerly affiliated with Lawyers for a Democratic Society, known as Minbyun, and has worked to protect human rights and promote democratic values, the presidential office said.

He served as a presidential secretary for civil affairs and legal affairs during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, helping lead reforms of anti-corruption systems.

Cheong Wa Dae cited Lee's legal background as well as his administrative experience in areas including structural reform as key qualifications for the justice minister post.

“We expect him to swiftly establish the new criminal justice system and deliver fair justice administration so that no one is left behind or suffers injustice,” the office said.

The president also nominated Seoul Regional Tax Office chief Ahn Duk-su as National Tax Service commissioner.

The post has remained vacant since Lim Kwang-hyun was appointed presidential chief of staff in mid-October.

Ahn has held major posts within the agency, including director general for investigations, director general for tax collection and legal affairs, and taxpayer advocate.

Cheong Wa Dae described him as a tax administration expert whose experience would help ensure that honest taxpayers are treated fairly.

“We expect him to pursue deliberate tax evasion and concealed assets to the end, ensuring tax justice so that people who pay their taxes honestly do not lose out,” it said.

The presidnet separately named former two-term lawmaker Choi In-ho as senior presidential secretary for political affairs.

Choi represented a constituency in Busan and served as a supreme council member and chief spokesperson of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

The presidential office said Choi has demonstrated a commitment to communication and unity throughout his political career.

“We expect him to engage with the ruling and opposition parties as well as the public with greater humility to support social unity and growth, helping build politics that brings people together,” it said.







