Lee's approval rating tops 40% for 1st time since late August: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose to 41 percent in a Gallup Korea poll conducted Tuesday through Thursday, the first time it had exceeded 40 percent since the last week of August. Positive assessments increased 2 percentage points from the previous week, while negative assessments rose 1 point to 50 percent. Gallup said the rating had remained largely unchanged over the past three weeks. Support for the Democratic Party rose to 36 percent, while support for the People Power Party fell to 28 percent.
Key Facts
- The survey questioned 1,001 people aged 18 and older and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
- Lee’s approval rating was 42 percent in the last week of August, returned to 40 percent in the fourth week of October, and slipped to 39 percent the following week.
- Among respondents who approved of Lee’s performance, 18 percent cited diplomacy, 15 percent cited economic and livelihood issues, and 10 percent cited communication.
- Among respondents who disapproved, 19 percent cited real estate policies and 13 percent cited economic concerns; 8 percent cited security and North Korea policies, and another 8 percent cited ethical issues and Lee’s alleged attempt to evade his trials.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose slightly to 41 percent, a poll showed Friday, marking the first time in over two months that the figure exceeded 40 percent.
The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance rose 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
Negative assessments also rose 1 percentage point to 50 percent.
Lee's approval rating last exceeded 40 percent in the last week of August, when it stood at 42 percent. After weeks of decline, the figure returned to 40 percent in the fourth week of October before slipping to 39 percent last week.
Gallup assessed that Lee's approval rating has remained "largely unchanged" over the past three weeks despite the latest increase.
Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 18 percent cited diplomacy, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 15 percent, and communication at 10 percent.
Real estate policies and economic concerns were among the main reasons cited by those who disapproved of Lee's performance at 19 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Eight percent cited concerns over security and policies on North Korea, while another 8 percent cited concerns over ethical issues and Lee's alleged attempt to "evade his trials."
Support for the ruling Democratic Party rose 1 percentage point to 36 percent after hitting the lowest level under the Lee administration in the previous poll.
The approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party fell 2 percentage points to 28 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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