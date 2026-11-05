President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday his frequent social network activity aims to hear more from people, while vowing to keep Cabinet meetings open to the public to win people's trust.

Lee made the remarks in the first pre-filmed episode of his new YouTube talk show, "President's Y," launched Thursday as part of his efforts to communicate his policies and thoughts to the public.

The president first addressed the controversy over his frequent social network activities amid concerns that they could expose him to the risk of social media blunders or disputes.

Lee has often used his X account to speak directly to the public on social issues and policy matters, often uploading several posts in a single day.

The president defended his social network use, likening it to going to public sites to meet people, and said that debating policy matters on social media could facilitate discussions necessary for policymaking.

"I will utilize (social network) frequently. I will make even greater use of them," he said.

Addressing his government's weekly Cabinet meetings, which are broadcast live except when confidential matters are discussed, Lee said that disclosing government proceedings to the public is "a way of winning (public trust)."

His remarks came amid some media criticism that broadcasting Cabinet meetings live could restrain Cabinet members from speaking up during the sessions due to fears of being rebutted or discrediting the president publicly.

Recalling his nearly year and a half in office, the president cited what he described as "dramatic improvements" in South Korea's economic indicators, including exports, as the most rewarding moment of his presidency, while referring to deaths from industrial and everyday accidents as the saddest moments.

Hosted by a TV presenter, new episodes of the talk show will be uploaded every two to three weeks, according to the presidential office.