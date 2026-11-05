Cheong Wa Dae says US midterm results unlikely to affect Korea-US alliance

Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday it does not expect the results of the U.S. midterm elections to affect bilateral alliance, vowing to continue efforts to further develop the decadeslong alliance.

"The Korea-U.S. alliance is one that has developed solidly over more than 70 years based on bipartisan U.S. support, and the results of certain elections are unlikely to affect the alliance," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing following a meeting presided by President Lee Jae Myung.

Kang said the Korean government would closely communicate and cooperate with both the U.S. administration and Congress to pursue the development of the alliance, while monitoring any changes in the political landscape.

Kang, however, said the U.S. midterm elections were not discussed during Thursday's meeting.

She added that Seoul will continue to pursue investment projects in the U.S. based on its agreement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, noting the specifics of the investment would be reviewed under the principles of "national interests first," commercial reasonableness and relevant procedures.

When asked whether the results could affect negotiations on the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) or nuclear-powered submarines in a YTN radio interview, she stressed that security agreements are based on mutual trust and are commitments that will be firmly upheld by both countries.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also said she anticipates no big changes in relations with the U.S. after Trump's Republican Party suffered a crushing defeat.

"As both the Democratic and Republican parties have considered the alliance between the two countries important, I think there will not be very big changes in relations with South Korea," Han said during a parliamentary budget committee meeting after a lawmaker asked her to assess the election results.

She said the Democratic Party's victory was stronger than expected.

"There are parts that we should analyze one by one in detail and other parts that require additional measures," Han said when asked about Seoul's diplomatic strategy toward Washington, adding that each relevant ministry is currently reviewing such issues.