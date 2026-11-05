Appeals court to rule on ex-President Yoon's martial law case on Jan. 26

An appeals court said Thursday it will deliver its verdict in January next year on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection charges stemming from his failed attempt to impose martial law.

The sentencing hearing will be held Jan. 26, the bench overseeing his appeal at the Seoul High Court said.

A district court sentenced Yoon to life in prison in February, after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through the martial law bid on Dec. 3, 2024, with the stated aim of eradicating anti-state forces.

Earlier, special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team again sought the death penalty for Yoon.

The team also sought life imprisonment for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and a 30-year prison term for former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won for their roles in the martial law bid.

In his final statement Thursday, Yoon reiterated that his declaration of martial law itself does not constitute an insurrection, arguing that it was intended to warn the opposition party against what he described as its abuse of legislative power.