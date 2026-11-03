The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Tuesday it will seek the parliamentary passage of a special counsel bill this week to investigate allegations of "fabricated indictments", including those involving President Lee Jae Myung, after adopting the measure as its official party line.

The proposed bill seeks an independent probe into allegations that the prosecution under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration had fabricated evidence to indict then opposition leader Lee in multiple cases, including those involving alleged illegal remittances to North Korea and a development corruption scandal.

"We adopted the special counsel bill on fabricated indictments as our official party line," DPK floor spokesperson Kim Sung-hoi told reporters after a general meeting of its lawmakers. "We plan to hold consultations to introduce the bill at a plenary session on Nov. 5."

The bill, combined with Lee's prosecution reform, had fueled opposition accusations that Lee was trying to have his own indictments cancelled after a number of trials he faced were suspended following his election and inauguration last year.

The bill originally included provisions effectively allowing the special counsel to nullify the indictments, but during a press conference in September, Lee asked the National Assembly not to seek the cancellation of his indictments, amid concerns over a public backlash.



