Lee's approval rating rises on summit achievements, economic policies: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating came to 36.9 percent last week, a poll showed Monday, rising slightly from a week earlier on the back of diplomatic achievements and economic policies but remaining below 40 percent for the 10th consecutive week.

In the poll conducted on 2,515 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday by Realmeter, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose 1.6 percentage points from the previous week.

His disapproval rating fell 2.2 percentage points to 60.1 percent in the latest survey.

Realmeter said the increase appears to have been driven by diplomatic achievements from the recent Korea-Germany summit and positive economic indicators, including a current account surplus and the government's plans to expand the housing supply in the greater Seoul area.

Lee's approval rating has stayed below 40 percent in Realmeter surveys since slipping to 38.9 percent from 40.2 percent in the fourth week of August.

In a separate survey of 1,005 adults conducted Thursday and Friday, support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea rose 2.3 percentage points to 38.3 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party fell 2.4 percentage points to 40.2 percent.

The survey on the president had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, while the one on political parties had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Both polls were commissioned by the Asia Business Daily.