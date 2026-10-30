National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Friday that Seoul expects to make progress on the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) at defense talks with Washington early next year.

Speaking at a press briefing at Cheong Wa Dae, Wi said the two countries plan to hold another defense ministers’ meeting in Washington in December, followed by the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in early 2027.

“We expect to make substantive progress on the OPCON transfer,” Wi said.

He said U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the transfer during Wednesday’s meeting with Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul in Cebu, Philippines.

A senior presidential official said Washington was not opposed to the transfer itself, although the allies still needed to meet the agreed conditions.

Wi also said the allies completed an assessment for full operational capability (FOC) verification during this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, as part of the conditions-based transfer process.

The SCM, traditionally held in the fall, had been expected to take place later this year but was postponed until early 2027. The allies have yet to announce when FOC verification will be completed or agree on a target year for the transfer.

The postponement was due to scheduling issues, while the December talks are expected to cover North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities and broader alliance cooperation, according to the official.

Regarding the land mine explosion in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Wi said the government would continue taking necessary measures following the incident that injured South Korean soldiers south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in September.

“The government will continue to take necessary measures in response to the DMZ land mine explosion, guided by clear principles,” he said.

Wi said Seoul conducted a joint investigation with the United Nations Command, demanded an apology and responsible measures from North Korea and destroyed the North Korean minefield at the site.

The government also sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council and explained its position to other countries, he said.

Wi added that the military was responding to North Korean crossings of the MDL under its operational guidelines, while Seoul had repeatedly proposed military talks to resolve differences in how the two sides identify the MDL.

A senior presidential official said North Korea had rejected Seoul’s proposal for military talks, but the government had renewed its offer and was awaiting a response. Seoul would not recognize fences or other structures unilaterally erected by North Korea as an international border, the official added.

On Ukraine, Wi said Seoul would maintain its support despite a diplomatic dispute with Kyiv over an alleged breach of a confidential agreement concerning the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

“We will continue to participate in international efforts to support Ukraine as a responsible member of the international community, separately from this issue,” he said.

He said Seoul was continuing consultations with Kyiv to establish the facts and restore bilateral trust. Seoul would also maintain its sanctions against Russia and export controls, he added.

Wi also said the government was considering expanding and strengthening the Cheonghae Unit, a naval contingent deployed to protect shipping in waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are considering options, including expanding and strengthening the Cheonghae Unit, but the review has not yet been completed,” he said.

He stressed that Korea would not become involved in the war under any circumstances, while considering limited measures to protect Korean commercial vessels, secure oil shipping routes and safeguard its citizens.

Wi said the government would explain its plans to the public and the National Assembly once a decision is made.

Any relocation of the Cheonghae Unit or expansion of its operational area would require parliamentary approval, but the government has not yet developed a proposal for submission to the National Assembly, according to the official.