President Lee's approval rating falls back to 39%: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has slipped to below 40 percent following a brief rebound last week, a poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance fell 1 percentage point from a week earlier to 39 percent.

Negative assessments also fell 1 percentage point to 49 percent.

Lee's approval rating had remained below 40 percent in Gallup polls since early September, before rebounding to the 40 percent mark in the previous survey.

Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 17 percent cited diplomacy, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 14 percent, and communication at 8 percent.

Real estate policies and economic concerns were among the main reasons cited by those who disapproved of Lee's performance at 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Another 10 percent cited concerns over security and policies on North Korea.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 2 percentage points to 35 percent, slipping back to its lowest level under the Lee administration first recorded earlier this month.

The approval rating for the main opposition People Power Party rose 2 percentage points to 30 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.