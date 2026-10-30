President Lee Jae Myung on Friday conferred certificates of appointment on the presidential special inspector and others.

Lee presented the documents at a ceremony to 10 high-level officials and leaders of government bodies, including Choi Kil-su, who took office a week earlier as a special inspector tasked with inspecting irregularities involving the president's spouse, close relatives and senior presidential officials, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The recipients included Ha Jung-woo, a former presidential secretary to Lee for artificial intelligence (AI) policy, who was newly appointed vice chairman of the presidential committee on national AI strategy. Lee chairs the committee.

Ha left his former post to run for a parliamentary seat in the June by-elections but failed to win the seat.

During a subsequent meeting with the recipients, Lee told Choi that the inspector has a lot to do and stressed the importance of responding promptly at the initial stage of a problem and making preemptive efforts to prevent any problems, according to Kang.