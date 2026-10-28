Lee says nothing takes precedence over people's lives, safety

President Lee Jae Myung urged maximum government efforts to prevent safety-related accidents Wednesday, saying nothing should take precedence over protecting people's lives and safety.

Lee made the remarks at the second plenary meeting of the presidential committee on life and safety as the Framework Act on Life and Safety is scheduled to take effect next Wednesday.

The National Assembly passed the law on May 7, which stipulates the duties of the country and local governments to ensure people's rights to safety, including the rights to have their lives and properties protected, and to lead safe lives.

The new law follows several high-profile deadly incidents in Korea, including the 2022 crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, which left 159 people dead and nearly 200 others injured.

Wednesday's meeting came a day before Korea marks the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush.

"There is no value that takes precedence over protecting people's lives and safety," Lee said, reiterating his government's commitment to public safety.

The president stressed that the new law reflects the nation's commitment to preventing the loss of precious lives due to a lack of government intervention, calling for efforts to ensure the public's rights to safety as stipulated by the law.

"Even at this moment, many people are losing their lives in various parts of our society. The government should act more promptly to minimize deaths wherever possible," he said.

Wednesday's meeting was attended by about 70 government officials, victims of safety incidents and their family members.