Ruling party decides to seek parliamentary probe into Supreme Court chief amid impeachment calls

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Tuesday it has decided to seek a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, with some hardliners calling for his impeachment over allegations of political interference.

During a general meeting of its lawmakers, the DPK agreed to push for the probe, aiming to pass a related motion at a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday next week, DPK floor spokesperson Jeon Eun-su told reporters.

The DPK has accused Cho of meddling in last year's presidential election after the Supreme Court overturned a not-guilty verdict in President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case and sent it back to a lower court for retrial just ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

The party also took issue with Cho's refusal to recommend a new candidate for Supreme Court justice as requested by the presidential office, as well as allegations of improper use of official funds.

The DPK had previously hinted at seeking Cho's impeachment over the allegations but was also considering seeking a parliamentary investigation instead amid concerns about a potential backlash from moderate voters.

The latest decision comes amid growing criticism within the DPK of last week's appeals court decision acquitting Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a political funds case. Oh is affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party.