Investigation body chief attends Cabinet meeting for 2nd time amid controversy

Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA), once again attended a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday, despite opposition criticism that his presence could undermine the agency's neutrality and independence.

Kim's attendance marked the second time he had joined the weekly Cabinet meeting since heading the SCIA, which was launched Oct. 2 as part of a criminal justice overhaul stripping prosecutors of their independent investigative powers.

Kim Jong-chul, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and acting Prosecutor General Lee Jeong-hyun also showed up at the Cabinet meeting.

During a recent parliamentary audit of the Lee administration, a heated debate erupted over whether it is appropriate for heads of investigative and prosecutorial agencies to attend Cabinet meetings.

Opposition lawmakers argued that their attendance could compromise their agencies' neutrality and independence, while ruling party lawmakers countered that their presence was necessary to coordinate on state affairs and ensure cooperation among relevant agencies.

SCIA chief Kim said during the audit session that he was aware of opposition parties' concerns and would decide whether to continue attending Cabinet meetings after consulting with the interior ministry.

President Lee has rejected the criticism from opposition lawmakers, saying in a social media post last Wednesday that their argument was unconstitutional and ran counter to the president's legal authority to oversee administrative affairs.



