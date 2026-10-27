Investigation body chief attends Cabinet meeting for 2nd time amid controversy
Summary
Serious Crime Investigation Agency chief Kim Ji-yong attended President Lee Jae Myung’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, amid opposition criticism that his presence could undermine the agency’s neutrality and independence. It was Kim’s second time attending since the agency launched Oct. 2 as part of a criminal justice overhaul that stripped prosecutors of independent investigative powers. Acting Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Jong-chul and Acting Prosecutor General Lee Jeong-hyun also attended. Lee rejected the criticism, saying it conflicted with his legal authority to oversee administrative affairs.
Key Facts
- During a parliamentary audit, opposition lawmakers argued that investigative and prosecutorial agency chiefs’ attendance could compromise their agencies’ neutrality and independence.
- Ruling party lawmakers said the chiefs’ presence was needed to coordinate state affairs and ensure cooperation among relevant agencies.
- Kim Ji-yong said during the audit that he would decide whether to continue attending Cabinet meetings after consulting with the interior ministry.
- President Lee Jae Myung made his argument in a social media post last Wednesday, calling the opposition’s position unconstitutional and contrary to his legal authority.
Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA), once again attended a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday, despite opposition criticism that his presence could undermine the agency's neutrality and independence.
Kim's attendance marked the second time he had joined the weekly Cabinet meeting since heading the SCIA, which was launched Oct. 2 as part of a criminal justice overhaul stripping prosecutors of their independent investigative powers.
Kim Jong-chul, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and acting Prosecutor General Lee Jeong-hyun also showed up at the Cabinet meeting.
During a recent parliamentary audit of the Lee administration, a heated debate erupted over whether it is appropriate for heads of investigative and prosecutorial agencies to attend Cabinet meetings.
Opposition lawmakers argued that their attendance could compromise their agencies' neutrality and independence, while ruling party lawmakers countered that their presence was necessary to coordinate on state affairs and ensure cooperation among relevant agencies.
SCIA chief Kim said during the audit session that he was aware of opposition parties' concerns and would decide whether to continue attending Cabinet meetings after consulting with the interior ministry.
President Lee has rejected the criticism from opposition lawmakers, saying in a social media post last Wednesday that their argument was unconstitutional and ran counter to the president's legal authority to oversee administrative affairs.
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