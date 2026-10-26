The new presidential special inspector, Choi Kil-su, on Monday pledged to uphold political neutrality and professional independence as he began his duties inspecting irregularities involving the president's spouse and close relatives.

Choi made the remarks to reporters at his office in central Seoul, following President Lee Jae Myung's formal appointment of him Friday to the post tasked with inspecting corruption allegations involving the president's family and close relatives, as well as senior presidential aides.

He is the first presidential special inspector appointed since late 2016, following the post's creation in 2014.

"I will uphold political neutrality and independence in carrying out my duties to the end," Choi told reporters, adding he feels a heavy responsibility and will work to meet the public's expectations.

Choi also pledged rigorous inspections, saying he plans to serve as a "panopticon," a circular prison design that allows inmates to be constantly monitored.

"Inspections are not something for which you have to wait, like the filings of complaints or lawsuits, but (basically) information gathering," he said, vowing to proactively carry out his duties.