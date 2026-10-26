Golfer Lydia Ko denied any involvement in an alleged golf outing with first lady Kim Hea Kyung, Monday, following claims by an opposition lawmaker that the first lady had received golf lessons from a prominent professional golfer on the day of a deadly fire in Seoul.

"I was attending an official event hosted by a sponsor on the date in question and had absolutely no connection to the matter reported," Ko wrote on social media. "I intend to take legal action, as appropriate, against articles or social media posts that spread unverified false information or damage my reputation."

Earlier that morning, Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party alleged that the first lady had received private golf lessons from the professional golfer at Taereung Golf Club in Seoul on Oct. 20, the day a man in his 70s set fire to two buildings in Seoul's southern Yeoksam-dong. The fire left five people seriously injured and 14 others with minor injuries.

He claimed to have obtained video footage and other evidence to support his allegations.

It was not the first time Joo had accused members of the presidential family of indulging in "luxury golf." On Oct. 11, Joo also alleged that President Lee Jae Myung had played golf on the same day a commercial building collapsed in Daegu, injuring 38 people.

Cheong Wa Dae later explained that Lee had gone golfing during the holiday after repeatedly postponing the outing because of overseas trips and weekend commitments. It added that the president paid for the round out of his own pocket.

In response to Joo's latest allegations, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea announced that it would soon file a criminal complaint against him for "repeatedly spreading false information about the president's family."

Cheong Wa Dae also issued a statement to the press, warning that it would "hold those who report unverified allegations as fact or spread false information strictly accountable."

Ko rose to prominence as a teenage golf prodigy and has amassed 23 career victories on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. She was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in 2024. She is married to the youngest son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young.



