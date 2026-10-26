Lee's approval rating falls to 35.3% after rebound: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to 35.3 percent after rebounding the previous week, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll conducted on 2,517 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday by Realmeter, positive assessments of Lee's job performance fell 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Lee's disapproval rating stood at 62.3 percent, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week.

Realmeter attributed the decline to growing concerns over the housing market and the economy, including the recent stock market plunge.

The pollster also cited North Korea's threat to resume loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South and controversy over whether the chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency should attend Cabinet meetings.

In a separate survey of 1,003 adults conducted between Thursday and Friday, support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 0.2 percentage point to 36 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party rose 1.7 percentage points to 42.6 percent.

The survey on the president had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, while the one on political parties had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Both polls were commissioned by the Asia Business Daily.