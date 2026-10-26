Lee meets with ex-parliamentary speaker, stresses national unity

President Lee Jae Myung met with former National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday and discussed state administration issues, a presidential spokesperson said.

Lee invited Woo to Cheong Wa Dae for lunch in recognition of his service as parliamentary chief, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said. Woo's term lasted from mid-2024 to mid-2026.

During the lunch, the two discussed views extensively on state administration. Lee, in particular, stressed the importance of national unity, to which Woo expressed agreement, Kang said.