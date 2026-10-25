President Lee mulls picking justice minister nominee from 2 prosecutor-turned-lawmakers
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung is considering Rep. Park Kyoon-taek or Rep. Yang Bu-nam for justice minister after Kim Seung-won withdrew his candidacy last month amid lobbying allegations. A presidential office source said an official nomination is expected soon. The post has been vacant for two months, and Lee is weighing public sentiment as he reviews the choice.
Key Facts
- Park and Yang are first-term Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers from the party’s stronghold in the southwestern Honam region.
- Both candidates previously served as prosecutors.
- Park is among DPK lawmakers calling for Lee’s criminal indictments to be dropped, arguing they were brought by politically motivated prosecutors.
- Yang became a co-chief of the DPK’s legal affairs committee in 2022, when Lee led the party, and managed Lee’s legal issues.
President Lee Jae Myung is mulling over selecting a justice minister nominee from between two prosecutor-turned-lawmakers after his previous pick for the post withdrew his candidacy last month over lobbying allegations, a source at the presidential office said Sunday.
Rep. Park Kyoon-taek and Rep. Yang Bu-nam of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) are the candidates that Lee is reviewing for justice minister, a source at Cheong Wa Dae told Yonhap News Agency.
"After a lengthy deliberation, Lee is reviewing the choice between Park and Yang. An official nomination is expected to be made soon," the source said.
In a Cabinet reshuffle in late August, Lee nominated Rep. Kim Seung-won of the DPK to lead the justice ministry. A parliamentary confirmation hearing was held last month, but Kim withdrew his candidacy amid controversy over various allegations, including lobbying for a COVID-19 treatment drug.
Amid a two-month vacancy in the justice minister post, Lee is believed to be carefully reviewing the nomination while considering public sentiment.
Park and Yang, both first-term lawmakers in the DPK's stronghold in the southwestern Honam region, formerly served as prosecutors.
Park is among a group of DPK lawmakers calling for dropping Lee's criminal indictments, claiming they were brought by politically motivated prosecutors.
Yang was appointed a co-chief of the party's legal affairs committee in 2022, when Lee was the head of the DPK, to manage Lee's legal issues.
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