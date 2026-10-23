Main opposition welcomes Seoul mayor's acquittal in political funds trial
Summary
The People Power Party welcomed an appeals court’s acquittal of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in Seoul on Friday in a political funds case linked to opinion polls before the 2021 mayoral by-election. Oh had been fined 10 million won by a lower court and faced losing his post, but was acquitted on appeal. PPP chief spokesperson Park Choong-kwon said the ruling would allow Seoul’s city administration to continue without disruption.
Key Facts
- Oh was indicted over allegations that a political supporter paid 33 million won for opinion polls he allegedly received from Myung Tae-kyun on 10 occasions.
- The Political Funds Act requires elected officials to give up their seats if they receive a finalized fine of at least 1 million won for improper acceptance of political funds.
- Park Choong-kwon said the ruling showed that the truth prevails, even if it takes time.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday welcomed an appeals court's decision to acquit Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a high-stakes political funds case linked to opinion polls ahead of the 2021 mayoral by-election.
Oh, who had been fined 10 million won ($7,500) by a lower court for violating the Political Funds Act and was at risk of losing his mayoral post, was acquitted on appeal. He is affiliated with the PPP.
"It is a great relief and at the same time only the right thing that the city administration, entrusted to Mayor Oh Se-hoon by ten million residents of Seoul, can continue without disruption," PPP chief spokesperson Park Choong-kwon said in a commentary.
"The ruling shows that the truth always prevails in the end, even if it takes time," he said.
Oh had been indicted on charges of having a political supporter make payments totaling 33 million won for opinion polls he allegedly received on 10 occasions from self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the 2021 election.
Under the Political Funds Act, elected officials are stripped of their seats if they receive a finalized fine of 1 million won or heavier punishment for improper acceptance of political funds.
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