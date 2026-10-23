President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called for proactive efforts to prevent violent crimes to ensure a "supersafe" society following a series of violent crimes targeting random victims or family members.

The president made the remarks at a pan-government meeting aimed at building a supersafe country amid heightened public safety fears following a stabbing spree targeting random people at a building in Incheon, just west of Seoul, last week and a suspected arson earlier this week, in which a man set fires at two buildings in southern Seoul.

Several people were injured in the stabbing attack, with one of them having been left in cardiac arrest, while 19 people were injured, one of them seriously, in the suspected arson.

Also last week, a man was apprehended after allegedly stabbing his mother-in-law to death and kidnapping his estranged wife, prompting public outcry over the police's failure to prevent the crime despite previous warning signs.

"This situation in which people are forced to worry about their safety in their everyday lives should not be allowed to continue," the president said, adding that response measures should be prepared with the determination to wage war against violent crimes.

He called on officials to devise a crime prevention system to detect warning signs in advance, calling for stronger crime prevention efforts.

The president also called for a pan-government action plan aimed at building a supersafe society, saying it would serve as a starting point for building a society "where anyone can tangibly enjoy safety and security."

The meeting brought together officials from nine government bodies, including ministers or vice ministers from the justice, gender equality, health, education and interior ministries, as well as the police.