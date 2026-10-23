Appeals court to rule on Seoul mayor's high-stakes political funds trial

An appeals court was set to rule Friday on Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's trial in a high-stakes political funds case stemming from opinion polls he allegedly received ahead of the 2021 mayoral by-election.

If the Seoul High Court upholds his conviction by a lower court and the ruling is finalized through appeal, Oh will lose his mayorship after being elected into office for a fifth term in June.

Under the Political Funds Act, elected officials are stripped of their seats if they receive a finalized fine of 1 million won ($754) or heavier punishment for improper acceptance of political funds.

Oh's sentencing hearing was scheduled to be broadcast live at 2 p.m.

Oh is accused of having a political supporter make payments totaling 33 million won for opinion polls he received on 10 occasions from self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the 2021 election.

The lower court sentenced Oh to a fine of 10 million won in July after partially recognizing the charges.

It ruled that Oh had asked Myung for opinion polls on five occasions and his supporter paid the power broker 21 million won. The district court had also ordered Oh to forfeit the amount.

Both Oh and special counsel Min Joong-ki's team appealed the ruling, with Min's team seeking an 18-month prison term and a forfeiture of 33 million won.

Oh of the main opposition People Power Party has maintained his innocence, claiming it would have been against his political beliefs to ask a supporter to make payments on his behalf.