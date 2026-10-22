Parliamentary committee adopts confirmation report for special inspector nominee

A parliamentary committee adopted a confirmation hearing report for a special inspector nominee Thursday, clearing the way for the appointment of the first presidential watchdog in over a decade.

The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee approved the report for Choi Kil-su with bipartisan support following his confirmation hearing last month.

The special inspector is tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the family and relatives of the president and senior aides to the president.

In the report, the committee said Choi was fit for the job, given his commitment to maintaining political neutrality and independence and his expertise in investigating corruption cases.

The report also outlined concerns over whether Choi could carry out investigations impartially, noting that he was recommended by the ruling Democratic Party.

Choi, a former senior prosecutor, was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung from among three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties and the bar association in August.

If appointed, Choi would become the first special inspector since 2016.

The special inspector post was established in 2014 to investigate alleged irregularities involving the president's spouse and close relatives, and senior presidential officials, but has remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.