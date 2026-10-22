Parliamentary committee adopts confirmation report for special inspector nominee
Summary
The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee adopted a confirmation report for special inspector nominee Choi Kil-su on Thursday, clearing the way for his appointment as the first presidential watchdog in over a decade. The committee said Choi was fit for the job because of his commitment to political neutrality and independence and his corruption-investigation expertise, while also noting concerns about his impartiality because the ruling Democratic Party recommended him. If appointed, Choi would investigate corruption allegations involving the president’s family and senior aides.
Key Facts
- Choi is a former senior prosecutor nominated by President Lee Jae Myung in August from three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties and the bar association.
- The committee adopted the report with bipartisan support after Choi’s confirmation hearing last month.
- The special inspector post was established in 2014 to investigate alleged irregularities involving the president’s spouse and close relatives, as well as senior presidential officials.
- The post has remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.
A parliamentary committee adopted a confirmation hearing report for a special inspector nominee Thursday, clearing the way for the appointment of the first presidential watchdog in over a decade.
The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee approved the report for Choi Kil-su with bipartisan support following his confirmation hearing last month.
The special inspector is tasked with investigating corruption allegations involving the family and relatives of the president and senior aides to the president.
In the report, the committee said Choi was fit for the job, given his commitment to maintaining political neutrality and independence and his expertise in investigating corruption cases.
The report also outlined concerns over whether Choi could carry out investigations impartially, noting that he was recommended by the ruling Democratic Party.
Choi, a former senior prosecutor, was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung from among three candidates recommended by the ruling and opposition parties and the bar association in August.
If appointed, Choi would become the first special inspector since 2016.
The special inspector post was established in 2014 to investigate alleged irregularities involving the president's spouse and close relatives, and senior presidential officials, but has remained vacant since its first inspector stepped down in September 2016.
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