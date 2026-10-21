President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he will increase engagement with the public through live broadcasts, the press, on-site visits and social media.

The president made the remarks on the social platform X, sharing a news article suggesting that Lee engage more frequently with reporters covering the presidential office.

"I will expand live broadcasts of state administration, press contact, on-site visits and SNS (social networking service)," the president said, expressing agreement with the article.

Lee has frequently used social media to engage directly with the public, sharing details of his official activities and diplomatic engagements and commenting on social issues.

Meeting with reporters on Monday, Lee described social media as his "lifeline," saying his presidency would not have been possible without it.

In a separate X post, Lee also refuted opposition criticism of the attendance of the prosecution and serious crime investigation chiefs as observers at Cabinet meetings.

Citing a response from Gemini to a question he had asked, the president said the assertion that the chiefs of the Prosecution Service and the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) should be barred from Cabinet meetings would be unconstitutional and run counter to the president's legal authority to supervise administrative affairs under the law on government organization.

Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural SCIA chief, attended Tuesday's Cabinet meeting for the first time since taking office earlier this month, sparking opposition criticism that his presence at the president-led meetings would undermine his independence as the chief of an investigative body.