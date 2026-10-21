The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Wednesday it is considering launching a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae amid an ongoing debate within the party over whether to seek his impeachment.

Following a meeting of the party's supreme council, DPK spokesperson Cho Gye-won told reporters that the party was considering launching such a probe to look into "specific grounds" for impeaching the chief justice after the ongoing parliamentary audit ends later this month.

When asked whether the probe would be aimed at impeaching the chief justice, the lawmaker replied, "It is intended to shed light on the grounds for impeachment ... so it could be seen that way."

The announcement came after DPK leader Kim Min-seok said on Friday that the party has begun discussing various options to impeach Cho.

Some DPK lawmakers have called for Cho's impeachment, taking issue with his refusal to recommend a new candidate for a Supreme Court justice as requested by the presidential office, as well as allegations of improper use of official funds.

Other lawmakers, however, have questioned the need to pursue Cho's impeachment, noting that his term ends in June.

Earlier in the day, the minor Rebuilding Korea Party delivered a draft impeachment motion to the DPK, urging it to join efforts to impeach Cho.