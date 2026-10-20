Lee to hold 2nd plenary meeting on deregulation this week

President Lee Jae Myung will attend a meeting this week aimed at easing regulations to help nurture advanced industries and ensure balanced development, his office said Tuesday.

The second plenary meeting of the regulation rationalization committee will be held Friday following the first session in April, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The upcoming meeting is expected to discuss ways to ease regulations to support the Lee administration's development plan focusing on regional growth, as well as its push to secure absolute global leadership in cutting-edge industries.

As part of the discussion, officials will present solutions to regulatory obstacles to advancing growth-engine industries, including robotics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, self-driving vehicles and biotechnology, the presidential office said.

They are also expected to delve into discussions on rationalizing unnecessary regulations to promote the growth of venture companies.

Friday's meeting will bring together officials from Cheong Wa Dae and the finance, science, interior, industry, health, labor, land and other government ministries, as well as experts from local companies and the broader private sector.