Lee to hold 2nd plenary meeting on deregulation this week
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung will attend a regulation rationalization committee meeting in Seoul this week. The second plenary meeting will be held Friday to discuss easing regulations supporting regional growth and global leadership in advanced industries. Officials will address obstacles affecting robotics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence data centers, self-driving vehicles and biotechnology, as well as regulations affecting venture companies.
Key Facts
- The second plenary meeting follows the committee’s first session in April.
- Officials from Cheong Wa Dae and the finance, science, interior, industry, health, labor and land ministries will attend the meeting.
- Experts from local companies and the broader private sector are also expected to participate.
- The meeting will examine regulatory solutions for industries identified as growth engines by the Lee administration.
President Lee Jae Myung will attend a meeting this week aimed at easing regulations to help nurture advanced industries and ensure balanced development, his office said Tuesday.
The second plenary meeting of the regulation rationalization committee will be held Friday following the first session in April, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The upcoming meeting is expected to discuss ways to ease regulations to support the Lee administration's development plan focusing on regional growth, as well as its push to secure absolute global leadership in cutting-edge industries.
As part of the discussion, officials will present solutions to regulatory obstacles to advancing growth-engine industries, including robotics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, self-driving vehicles and biotechnology, the presidential office said.
They are also expected to delve into discussions on rationalizing unnecessary regulations to promote the growth of venture companies.
Friday's meeting will bring together officials from Cheong Wa Dae and the finance, science, interior, industry, health, labor, land and other government ministries, as well as experts from local companies and the broader private sector.
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