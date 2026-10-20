Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA), attended a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung for the first time Tuesday, sparking controversy over the agency's political neutrality.

Kim, who received his letter of appointment from Lee on Monday, was scheduled to hold his inauguration ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The SCIA was launched Oct. 2 as part of an overhaul of the criminal justice system that removed prosecutors' independent investigative powers.

Kim emphasized the agency's political neutrality and independence before his appointment, saying he would decide whether to attend the Cabinet meeting after reviewing relevant laws and consulting with concerned agencies.

Concerns have been raised that the participation of investigative agency and prosecution chiefs in Cabinet meetings could undermine their political neutrality and independence.

In principle, even officials at the presidential office can be subject to investigation and prosecution, and holding weekly in-person meetings with the president itself could place political pressure on the agencies, critics say.

In the past, the prosecutor general did not attend Cabinet meetings, but the practice changed early this year after Lee expanded participation to include the heads of government agencies, including the top prosecutor.

Kim Jong-chul, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, has also been attending Cabinet meetings, departing from the agency's previous practice.

In a recent public statement, a local civic group, People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, voiced opposition to the practice, saying the political neutrality of investigative and prosecutorial authorities must be guaranteed.