President reaffirms push to reclaim wartime OPCON by 2028

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to regaining wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States by 2028, calling it essential to South Korea’s sovereignty.

Speaking before reporters to mark his administration’s 500th day in office, Lee expressed confidence in the country’s defense capabilities and positively assessed talks with Washington on the handover.

“To put it plainly, we must reclaim OPCON at an early date, and we are fully capable of doing so,” he said, adding that discussions between the two allies were “also generally progressing well toward its transition.”

The president's reference to 2028 comes as questions persist over the handover timetable, with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson having outlined a roadmap for meeting the OPCON transfer conditions by the first quarter of 2029 during a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing on April 22.

Brunson’s more recent comments have added to uncertainty over Seoul’s preferred timeline, with the commander saying changes in operational plans had led to new standards for the handover.

Lee said “reclaiming” or “returning” OPCON would be more appropriate than the commonly used term “transfer,” emphasizing that military sovereignty is a central component of an independent state.

“We are a sovereign, independent country, and we must get OPCON back to meet the basic requirements of a state,” he said.

Given South Korea’s economic, cultural and military standing, Lee argued that the continued reliance on another country could not be left unaddressed.

He acknowledged that changing an arrangement that has lasted more than seven decades would be difficult, but stressed that South Korea must take responsibility for its own defense.

“Of course we must take responsibility for our own defense, and I believe we are fully capable of doing so,” he said. “If anything is lacking, we must fill those gaps.”

The president cited South Korea’s conventional military strength and said its annual defense spending was roughly 1.5 times North Korea’s entire annual economic output.

Lee stressed that comparisons between the two militaries should account for the capabilities of modern weapons rather than simply counting fighter jets or warships.

He acknowledged Pyongyang’s possession of nuclear weapons but described them as “weapons of last resort,” adding that his administration was substantially increasing defense spending and strengthening military capabilities.

The president also played down tensions with the U.S. over investment and intelligence sharing, saying disagreements are a normal part of relations between sovereign countries.

“It is not normal for relations between countries to be completely peaceful and free of problems. I do not understand treating differences themselves as a problem,” he said.

In an apparent response to opposition criticism of his handling of the issue, Lee argued that domestic political differences should not prevent support for the government in international disputes.

“When there are sources of conflict, people should support their own government. This is the first time I have seen it attacked at home because of differing political positions,” he said.

Addressing reported friction between the National Intelligence Service and U.S. intelligence agencies, he said their relationship could not be expected to remain entirely free of disagreements.

Such differences did not necessarily mean either side had done something wrong, he noted, describing them as minor issues arising as each country pursues its national interests.

“They are small differences that arise as each side protects its own national interests, and they are fully manageable,” Lee said.