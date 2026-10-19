President Lee's approval rating rebounds after 2-week decline: poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rebounded to 37.3 percent after two consecutive weeks of decline, a survey showed Monday.

In the poll conducted on 2,520 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday by Realmeter, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose 2.1 percentage points from the previous week.

Negative assessments fell 1 percentage point to 60.4 percent.

As reasons for the rebound, Realmeter cited policies aimed at improving people's livelihoods in areas such as housing and jobs, as well as the government's measures to tackle violent crimes following a stabbing spree in Incheon, west of Seoul.

The pollster added that a sharp stock market decline later in the week appeared to have weighed on Lee's approval rating.

In a separate survey of 1,005 adults conducted between Thursday and Friday, support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea rose 0.7 percentage point to 36.2 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party fell 0.4 percentage point to 40.9 percent.

The survey on the president had a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, while the one on political parties had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Both polls were commissioned by the Asia Business Daily.



