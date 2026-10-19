President Lee Jae Myung on Monday conferred certificates of appointment on the chief of a new serious crime investigation body, the finance and defense ministers and others.

Seven minister-level officials, including Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, received the documents in a ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The others included Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il, Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, Land Minister Hong Jee-sun and Song Doo-hwan, chair of the special investigation committee for the 2022 deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, Kang said.