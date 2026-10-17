Lee pays tribute to firefighter killed in Bucheon factory fire

President Lee Jae Myung paid his respects Saturday to a firefighter who died while responding to a factory fire in Bucheon, west of Seoul, the presidential office said.

Lee posthumously awarded firefighter Kim Jin-seok the Okjo Order of Service Merit in recognition of his dedication and sacrifice, and offered condolences to his bereaved family, the office said.

After paying his respects, Lee said, "The government must provide firefighters with recognition and support commensurate with their dedication and sacrifice."

Lee also stressed the need to strengthen on-site safety measures to ensure that firefighters can perform their duties in safer working conditions.

The president instructed Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung, who accompanied him, to provide all necessary support for the treatment and recovery of firefighters injured in the blaze.

The government also plans to provide further honors for Kim, including arrangements for his burial at a national cemetery.

The fire broke out at a four-story metalworking factory at 8:38 a.m. Friday and was fully extinguished at 11:06 a.m., according to fire authorities.

Kim, one of the first firefighters dispatched to the scene, was taken to a hospital but died at 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Seven other firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Authorities said the fire was likely sparked by the ignition of an oil mist during a metal-cleaning operation at the factory.