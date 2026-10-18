Lee again opposes ending live broadcasts of Cabinet meetings
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed Sunday in South Korea his opposition to ending livestreams of Cabinet meetings. He said he welcomes opinions exchanged during the meetings and rejected a report that Cabinet members had called for the broadcasts to end as a false claim. Lee said he expanded participation to hear diverse views and respects officials who present opposing opinions.
Key Facts
- Lee wrote on X that it was difficult to understand opposition to disclosing part of Cabinet meetings while claiming that public meetings prevent Cabinet members from speaking freely.
- Lee said he had intentionally increased the number of participants in Cabinet meetings to hear various opinions about state affairs.
- Lee said he has always valued debates and respected people who propose opposing views.
- Lee said opposing views help prevent problems within an organization.
President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday reaffirmed his opposition over ending the livestreams of Cabinet meetings, saying he is open to all opinions exchanged during the meetings.
Lee's remarks came just days after he wrote on his X account that he disagrees with a need to end the livestreams, calling a recent new report on alleged calls from Cabinet members to end them a "false claim."
"It is difficult to understand why they are pressing against disclosing part of the Cabinet meetings by even lying that 'Cabinet members cannot speak up because the meetings are public,'" the president wrote in a message on X.
He also shared a YouTube broadcast opposing such calls and introducing cases in which Lee embraces opposing opinions from Cabinet members during the meetings.
"I have intentionally increased the number of participants by a significant number to listen to various opinions regarding state affairs," Lee said.
"I have always liked debates and especially respected people who propose opposing views," he said, adding he has always emphasized the role of people with opposing views to prevent problems within an organization.
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