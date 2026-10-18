'As you want an apology, I apologize': Gyeonggi governor's comment on firefighting fuels criticism

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Choo Mi-ae faces growing backlash over derogatory remarks portraying firefighting as a drain on provincial finances, with her subsequent apology drawing further criticism for lacking sincerity after a firefighter died battling a factory blaze in a city in the province.

Choo’s repeated attempts to explain her intentions have only backfired as they were seen as lacking sincerity, with the opposition demanding a clearer apology and some members of her own party urging a disciplinary measure against her.

The controversy began on Tuesday during a National Assembly audit of the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, when Choo mentioned the burden of firefighters’ personnel costs on local finances.

“Firefighting seems to be the biggest headache, like a straw sucking up our finances,” she said, seeking to highlight that local governments still have to pay firefighters’ salaries even though they are now national government employees.

But her analogy sparked anger for appearing to treat people who risk their lives to protect the public as a budgetary burden.

Amid the row, six firefighters were injured Friday while battling a factory blaze in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. Choo visited the site after the fire was extinguished, but firefighters, angry at her "straw" remarks, turned their backs on her.

Until then, Choo remained silent on calls for an apology, and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), to which she belongs, apologized instead. This only drew further criticism from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which slammed the DPK for apologizing on her behalf rather than requiring the governor to take responsibility herself.

The criticism intensified as one of the injured firefighters, Kim Jin-seok, died early Saturday. Kim was dispatched to the fire roughly 20 minutes before his shift was due to end.

Choo visited Kim’s memorial altar that afternoon, where firefighters and mourners demanded that she apologize before entering and questioned whether her visit was merely for show.

Speaking to reporters after paying her respects, Choo expressed regret that her remarks had been understood differently from her intention.

“As you want an apology, I apologize,” she said, reiterating that she had not intended to disparage firefighters.

These remarks prompted even stronger criticism that she was responding to pressure rather than acknowledging that her original remarks had caused offense.

Choo later issued a separate apology on Facebook, saying she had never intended to belittle firefighters’ dedication and was sincerely sorry to those hurt by her words.

The apology was insufficient to quell criticism of her. The PPP accused her of putting her own sense of grievance ahead of remorse.

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig questioned whether Choo’s response at the memorial showed any willingness to apologize. “An apology offered because others demanded it could hardly be considered sincere,” he told reporters Sunday.

Jeong urged her to reflect on how her language had damaged firefighters’ pride, especially given their willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect others.

Rep. Choi Bo-yun, spokesperson for the PPP, said, "Even when making an apology, she focused on excuses, saying 'it was not her intention' and 'a mistake in expression' ... She is not solving troubles of the province, and she herself has caused trouble for the province."

In response to the backlash, DPK leaders continued to apologize, with party Chairman Kim Min-seok issuing a statement apologizing to firefighters and the public who were hurt by the governor's remarks. President Lee Jae Myung also paid his tribute to the firefighter who died, visiting the memorial altar on Saturday evening.

“Rather than explaining that she meant something else, Gov. Choo should have first offered a sincere apology to those hurt by her words,” DPK lawmaker and former Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho wrote on social media.

Some party members are even calling on the party to take disciplinary action against her, collecting signatures online.