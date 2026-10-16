President Lee's approval rating rises after dipping to lowest level: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose to 39 percent in South Korea on Friday after reaching a record low of 37 percent in the previous two Gallup Korea polls. The survey found that 52 percent disapproved of his handling of state affairs. Diplomacy was the most cited reason for positive assessments, while real estate policies and economic concerns contributed to negative views.
Key Facts
- Gallup Korea surveyed 1,003 adults aged 18 or older from Tuesday through Thursday.
- Positive assessments of Lee’s performance increased by 2 percentage points from the previous week, while negative assessments rose by 1 percentage point to 52 percent.
- Among respondents who approved of Lee’s performance, 20 percent cited diplomacy and 11 percent cited economic and livelihood issues.
- Support for the Democratic Party of Korea rose 1 percentage point to 36 percent, while support for the People Power Party increased 1 percentage point to 27 percent.
- The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose slightly to 39 percent after weeks of decline, a weekly poll showed Friday.
The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,003 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance increased 2 percentage points from the previous week.
The figure marks a slight recovery from his record low of 37 percent recorded in the previous two Gallup polls, following a downward trend since late August.
Those who disapproved of Lee's handling of state affairs rose by 1 percentage point on-week to 52 percent.
Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 20 percent cited diplomacy, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 11 percent.
Real estate policies, along with economic and livelihood concerns, were among the main reasons cited by those who disapproved of Lee's performance.
Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea rose 1 percentage point to 36 percent after marking the lowest figure since the launch of Lee's administration last week.
Support for the main opposition People Power Party also rose 1 percentage point to 27 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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