President Lee Jae Myung was set to meet Thursday with the chair of the U.S.-Korea Business Council (USKBC) to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries and trade relations, officials said.

During the meeting with Evan G. Greenberg, chair of USKBC and CEO of Chubb Group, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Lee plans to hear the outcome of a joint plenary meeting of the U.S.-Korea and Korea-U.S. Business Councils held in Seoul the same day.

The plenary meeting brought together the USKBC and its Korean counterpart, which is operated by the Federation of Korean Industries. The USKBC is a major business advocacy organization representing top U.S. companies engaged with Korea.

During the meeting, Lee also plans to call for the USKBC to play a role in expanding economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington, Cheong Wa Dae said.