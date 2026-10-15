The prime minister's office denied a news report Thursday that some government members have raised complaints that it is difficult for them to object to what the president says during Cabinet meetings as the sessions are broadcast live.

The Hankook Ilbo daily carried the report that about 10 ministers raised such complaints during a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook earlier this month and asked for the live broadcasting of Cabinet meetings to be curtailed to allow for healthy policy debates.

The prime minister's office denied the report, saying, "The government is live-broadcasting Cabinet meeting discussions for the first time in history, and this is aimed at transparently making the running of state affairs public and actively reflecting the opinions of the people in government policy."

"Regarding the agenda discussed at Cabinet meetings, members of the Cabinet are freely expressing their views and the president is actively accepting them," it added.



