Lee rejects reelection bid speculation, vows to continue reforms

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday dismissed speculation that he would seek a constitutional revision to allow himself to serve another term, pledging to press ahead with reforms.

"Though my methods and approaches have become more pragmatic and cautious, my goals have not changed," Lee wrote on X in response to a post expressing disappointment over concerns about a constitutional revision and the possibility that reforms could be weakened.

Lee stressed that a constitutional revision requires the support of at least 200 lawmakers, including opposition lawmakers, and cannot be pursued at his discretion.

"There is no need to be concerned about conspiracy theories about constitutional revision for reelection or political realignment," he said, adding that a parliamentary or semi-presidential system was not his preferred direction for constitutional reform.

Lee has repeatedly denied any intention to seek reelection through a constitutional revision amid opposition accusations that he may push for a constitutional reform to extend his time in office.

Lee also reaffirmed his commitment to reform, saying his administration had moved faster than promised on its agenda, though pursuing reforms too radically or hastily could have rather caused "fatigue."

"If there are reforms that remain insufficient, please point to specific tasks," he said, pledging to implement them swiftly where possible.

On prosecution reform, Lee said he was "the biggest victim of the previous administration and some rogue political prosecutors" while stressing that investigations and indictments remain essential functions for maintaining social order.

"Practical reform means ensuring that institutions function properly while minimizing side effects and the possibility of abuse," Lee said, emphasizing that the new system needs to work as intended.

On Oct. 2, the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency (SCIA) and the Public Prosecution Service were launched as part of a sweeping overhaul that separated investigative and prosecutorial powers after 78 years of the prosecution service holding both roles.

"If you are a little more patient and join forces, we can move closer to the 'world where we live together' that we all hope for," Lee said.