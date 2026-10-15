Lee formally appoints inaugural chief of agency in charge of major investigations
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung formally appointed Kim Ji-yong as chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency in South Korea on Thursday. The appointment followed parliamentary confirmation review and came 38 days after the interior minister recommended Kim. The SCIA, launched Oct. 2 under the interior ministry, is responsible for major investigations after prosecutors lost their direct-investigation powers. Kim pledged to protect political neutrality and investigative independence.
Key Facts
- The National Assembly’s public administration and security committee adopted Kim Ji-yong’s confirmation hearing report one day after his hearing, incorporating both favorable and unfavorable opinions.
- Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended Kim for the post on Sept. 7.
- The presidential office said allegations against Kim were found to be untrue after the Lee administration ordered additional vetting.
- The SCIA was established as part of a criminal justice overhaul responding to criticism that prosecutors had pursued politically motivated investigations.
President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday formally appointed the inaugural chief of the newly established Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA), which is in charge of major investigations under the interior ministry.
Lee approved the appointment after a parliamentary committee adopted a confirmation hearing report for longtime prosecutor Kim Ji-yong, 38 days after Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended him for the post Sept. 7.
Earlier in the day, the National Assembly's public administration and security committee adopted the confirmation hearing report, a day after holding Kim's confirmation hearing. The report included both favorable and unfavorable opinions on Kim's suitability for the post.
Kim's nomination had drawn opposition from some lawmakers, including members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), who argued that his appointment could set back prosecution reform, citing his background as a prosecutor under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
The Lee administration had ordered additional vetting, and the presidential office later said the allegations against him had been found to be untrue.
The SCIA was launched Oct. 2 as part of a major overhaul of the criminal justice system that strips prosecutors of their power to conduct direct investigations amid criticism that they had pursued politically motivated probes.
Kim has pledged to end the "politicization" of investigations and ensure the new agency safeguards political neutrality and the independence of investigations.
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