Gov't to discuss crime response measures following high-profile cases

The presidential office was set to hold a pan-government meeting Thursday to discuss response measures following a series of high-profile crimes, including a recent stabbing spree targeting random victims.

The meeting, which comes at the instruction of President Lee Jae Myung, will bring together officials from the justice, gender equality, health and education ministries, as well as the police, to discuss crime responses, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee has stressed the need for government measures to prevent violent crimes as crimes targeting random victims and interpersonal crimes targeting family members and intimate partners have emerged as a social challenge, the presidential office said.

Thursday's meeting will discuss crime response measures, prioritizing the protection of victims, the monitoring of electric anklets and assistance for crime victims, it added.

Earlier this week, a 59-year-old man went on a stabbing spree at a shopping complex in Incheon, just west of Seoul, injuring eight people. A man in his 20s was arrested last week after stabbing his mother-in-law to death and kidnapping his wife, who was seeking to annul their marriage.

Lee gave instructions for special response measures to be drawn up after visiting the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday, where he was personally briefed on the stabbing spree case.