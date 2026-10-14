A parliamentary committee on Wednesday passed a resolution led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) to condemn North Korea over recent land mine explosions near the inter-Korean border that left three South Korean soldiers injured.

The National Assembly's defense committee adopted the resolution, calling the incident a "provocation" that violated the Armistice Agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

In the resolution, lawmakers also called on the government to provide treatment and support measures for the injured soldiers, while working closely with the United Nations Command to present facts regarding the incident to the international community.

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) walked out of the meeting in protest as the resolution was put to a vote. With its passage by the defense committee, the resolution can now be referred to the assembly plenary session for a vote.

For weeks, the DPK and the PPP had been at odds over what to include in the resolution, particularly whether to explicitly describe the blasts as an act of provocation by the North.

During a subcommittee meeting held before the full defense committee session, the rival parties agreed to characterize it as a provocation as long demanded by the PPP, while the main opposition party agreed to drop from the resolution its call on the government to consider suspending humanitarian assistance to the North.

They, however, failed to narrow their differences over the PPP's proposal to call for a parliamentary probe into allegations surrounding the military's delay in investigating the explosions.

"Refusing to include anything about investigating why the incident happened is like saying 'North Korea is at fault but we will stop at condemning the provocation," PPP Rep. Lim Jong-deuk said at the meeting.

The DPK argued that raising allegations against the South Korean military in a resolution aimed at condemning the North would be contradictory.

"It makes no sense to include allegations that our military failed to prevent the provocation and delays in the investigation in a resolution condemning North Korea's land mine provocation," DPK Rep. Park Sun-won said.

Another DPK member, Rep. Min Hong-chul, echoed Park's stance, saying allegations over the South Korean military's alleged negligence should be addressed separately through a parliamentary audit or other means.