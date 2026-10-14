New major crimes chief nominee vows not to give in to external pressure

Kim Ji-yong, nominee to lead the newly established Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA), emphasized political neutrality and independence at his parliamentary confirmation hearing Wednesday, vowing to pursue investigations without yielding to external pressure.

"I will conduct investigations impartially, upholding political neutrality and independence," Kim said in his opening remarks at the National Assembly hearing.

"I will ensure that the SCIA conducts fair investigations based solely on the law and principles, without yielding to external pressure," he said.

The SCIA was launched on Oct. 2 as part of a major overhaul of the criminal justice system that removes prosecutors' independent investigative powers.

A new criminal justice system set sail, under which investigative agencies, including the SCIA and police, handle investigations, while the Prosecution Service is responsible for indictments.

Kim vowed to ensure that SCIA fully fulfills its role in upholding judicial justice and protecting the daily lives of the public.

He then promised to accomplish four key tasks to earn public trust in the SCIA if given the opportunity to serve as its inaugural head.

Kim outlined the four tasks: protecting human rights, strengthening specialized investigative capabilities, conducting thorough supplementary investigations into crimes against socially vulnerable groups, and ensuring political neutrality and independence.