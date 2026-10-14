Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il departed for Bangkok on Wednesday to take part in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, along with a G20 finance ministerial gathering, his office said.

Lee left Incheon International Airport and plans to participate in various multilateral meetings with major countries this week to discuss the latest global economic issues, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The visit marks Lee's first participation in such gatherings as finance minister since taking office last month.

During the visit, Lee is set to participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on Thursday, where participants will discuss key issues ahead of the G20 summit slated for December.

The policymaker will also attend a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers at their invitation and actively contribute to discussions on the global economy, reflecting Korea's growing international standing, the ministry said.

The Korean official will seek to bolster Seoul's ties with the financial authorities of the seven major nations, it added.

On Saturday, Lee will participate in an International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting, where member countries are expected to discuss ways to address key economic issues.

On the sidelines of the events, Lee plans to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various international organizations, including the IMF, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

The finance minister will also brief major credit rating agencies, including Moody's, Fitch and S&P Global Ratings, on Korea's economy, his office said.

The ministry added Lee is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Britain, Germany, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Lee, meanwhile, held his first video conference overnight with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was set to skip the Bangkok event.

Bessent congratulated Lee on his appointment and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in economic and financial affairs, according to the finance ministry.