Foreign embassies in Seoul are quietly monitoring the Korean government’s plan to relocate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Sejong, about 110 kilometers south of the capital, with some expressing concern over the “inconvenience” the move would create for diplomatic activities.

Of a total of 44 ministries and agencies subject to relocation, 27 will relocate in two phases in the first and second halves of next year, while another 17 agencies, comprising 6,934 employees, will move in stages by 2031, after new office buildings are constructed. The foreign ministry is among those 17, along with the ministries of unification and national defense.

With more than 110 foreign embassies and international organizations and representatives based in Seoul, the announcement has created uncertainty, particularly as no detailed relocation plan has been announced. Most embassies appear to be quietly assessing the situation.

Read More 44 government agencies to relocate to Sejong by 2031

One European representative based in Seoul said it was still "too early" to evaluate the impact, adding they may discuss the matter internally as well as with their headquarters before formally raising any questions with the foreign ministry at a later stage. Another European embassy said it was waiting for the ministry to provide details before taking any further steps.

Some embassies went further in expressing concern.

An official from one Asian mission said they had naturally assumed that the foreign ministry would not relocate, as all the embassies and other international representatives are in Seoul. Citing a 2005 law on the construction of the administrative capital that had exempted five ministries — including the foreign ministry — from relocation, the official said he was "really surprised" to hear the news.

"Relocating the embassy would be difficult, given that most of (our country's) companies and nationals are based in Seoul," the official said, noting that protecting their citizens remains the mission’s top priority.

"If the foreign ministry does go to Sejong, I cannot help but say there would be inconvenience of having to travel back and forth between Seoul and Sejong to communicate with the ministry."

A European diplomat echoed the view that the foreign ministry's relocation would make matters "inconvenient," while another official from a different Asian embassy expressed hope that the ministry will consider holding briefings and meetings in Seoul, if it does relocate.

The foreign ministry said it will "engage in sufficient consultations to ensure that diplomatic functions, including those involving the diplomatic corps in Korea, continue to be carried out smoothly and without disruption."

A senior ministry official said the ministry plans to check with the Office of the Chief of Protocol or the division responsible for diplomatic missions to assess how many inquiries have been received and what plans are being considered.

"As we are still at an early stage, if concrete details come out, I assume more specific questions may arise. The ministry will monitor the situation and check with the relevant department as well," the official said.