President urges firm response to false claims about Brazilian egg imports

President Lee Jae Myung called Tuesday for a firm government response to the spread of false information about eggs imported from Brazil.

During a closed-door session of a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, Lee asked Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Song Mi-ryung how she was responding to the spread of misinformation about Brazilian eggs, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Lee emphasized that "we must make it clear that stirring up public sentiment with false information is not a demonstration of influence or competence," Kang added.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that the government had imported eggs from Brazil at a cost of 39,000 won per tray and sold them domestically for around 4,000 won. The reports sparked criticism over the excessive use of public funds in the import process. Some critics went so far as to allege a so-called "left-wing connection," citing political ties with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs explained that the imports were a precautionary measure aimed at addressing potential disruptions to domestic egg supplies caused by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Eggs imported from Brazil accounted for just 0.8 percent of total egg imports as of the end of September, the ministry added.