The state human rights watchdog decided Monday to scrap its earlier resolution recommending that former President Yoon Suk Yeol's right to defense be guaranteed during his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) revised and approved the motion calling for the repeal of the recommendation and a public apology over issuing the recommendation.

Ahn Chang-ho, chair of the commission, abstained from the vote. Ahn was appointed by Yoon.

In February 2025, the commission came under fire after adopting the recommendation amid growing calls from Yoon's supporters for the impeached president to be guaranteed a fair trial over his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.