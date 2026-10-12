Main opposition steps up criticism of Lee's golf outing during Daegu incident
Summary
The People Power Party criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s golf outing at Taereung Country Club in Seoul on Saturday while a supermarket ceiling collapse in Daegu injured 38 people. PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok questioned whether Lee could properly receive reports and issue orders from the golf course. Cheong Wa Dae said Lee ordered thorough rescue operations after receiving news of the incident, while Democratic Party lawmakers defended the outing as official-duty preparation and a day-off activity.
Key Facts
- The Daegu ceiling collapse injured 38 people on Saturday morning.
- PPP spokesperson Park Sung-hoon described Lee’s round as an “imperial” golf outing and criticized the presidential office’s explanation.
- Democratic Party spokesperson Cho Gye-won said the outing was part of preparations for possible golf diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.
- The presidential office disclosed Lee’s private schedule after PPP lawmaker Joo Jin-woo announced plans to reveal that Lee had been golfing during the incident.
- Democratic Party lawmakers said Lee received reports and issued instructions to protect people’s lives while also arguing that the president needed rest on his day off.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday criticized President Lee Jae Myung's golf outing over the weekend, questioning whether it was appropriate for him to play golf while the collapsed ceiling of a supermarket in Daegu left dozens of people injured.
"Is a single line of instruction given while playing golf the right attitude for the head of state responsible for people's lives?" PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a meeting of the party's supreme council. "Is it even possible to receive reports in real time and give directions while playing golf?"
In a statement released the previous day, Cheong Wa Dae said Lee immediately issued an order from the golf course for thorough rescue operations after receiving reports about the incident.
The incident took place Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured.
PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon also released a commentary, accusing Lee of enjoying what he called an "imperial" round of golf, a term widely used in Korea to describe golf outings that are especially leisurely, unlike ordinary rounds where golfers are usually rushed.
"Instead of issuing an apology, Cheong Wa Dae and the Democratic Party of Korea deceived the public with the excuse that it was an extension of his official duties to prepare for a possible round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump," Park argued.
Rep. Cho Gye-won, a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), earlier said Lee's outing was part of his preparations for golf diplomacy with Trump.
In an unusual move, the presidential office announced his private schedule and confirmed that Lee visited Taereung Country Club in northern Seoul with his family Saturday.
The announcement came after PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo said he would hold a press conference to reveal that Lee had been on the golf course during the incident.
DPK lawmakers defended Lee's outing, saying the president also needs to rest on his day off and that he had fulfilled his duties to protect people's lives by receiving reports and issuing instructions.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.