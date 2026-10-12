The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Monday criticized President Lee Jae Myung's golf outing over the weekend, questioning whether it was appropriate for him to play golf while the collapsed ceiling of a supermarket in Daegu left dozens of people injured.

"Is a single line of instruction given while playing golf the right attitude for the head of state responsible for people's lives?" PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a meeting of the party's supreme council. "Is it even possible to receive reports in real time and give directions while playing golf?"

In a statement released the previous day, Cheong Wa Dae said Lee immediately issued an order from the golf course for thorough rescue operations after receiving reports about the incident.

The incident took place Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured.

PPP chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon also released a commentary, accusing Lee of enjoying what he called an "imperial" round of golf, a term widely used in Korea to describe golf outings that are especially leisurely, unlike ordinary rounds where golfers are usually rushed.

"Instead of issuing an apology, Cheong Wa Dae and the Democratic Party of Korea deceived the public with the excuse that it was an extension of his official duties to prepare for a possible round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump," Park argued.

Rep. Cho Gye-won, a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), earlier said Lee's outing was part of his preparations for golf diplomacy with Trump.

In an unusual move, the presidential office announced his private schedule and confirmed that Lee visited Taereung Country Club in northern Seoul with his family Saturday.

The announcement came after PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo said he would hold a press conference to reveal that Lee had been on the golf course during the incident.

DPK lawmakers defended Lee's outing, saying the president also needs to rest on his day off and that he had fulfilled his duties to protect people's lives by receiving reports and issuing instructions.