President Lee Jae Myung's move to the official presidential residence at Cheong Wa Dae is being planned for this year, an official said Monday.

Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung have been living at the official residence used by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul's Yongsan Ward while refurbishments take place at Cheong Wa Dae.

Yoon relocated the presidential office and residence from Cheong Wa Dae to Yongsan upon taking office in 2022 but Lee decided to return both to the former location following his inauguration last year. Only the presidential office completed its move to Cheong Wa Dae in December.

"We are preparing to enable the move within the year after completing building commissioning and moving preparations," the presidential official said. "No schedule has been fixed for the move to the Cheong Wa Dae residence yet."