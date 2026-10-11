Lee vows to communicate more directly with public: official
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung said he would communicate more actively and directly with the public during his flight back to Seoul after a state visit to Mexico late last month. Senior presidential secretary Seong Ghi-hong said the goal was dialogue that bridges the gap between the president and the public, rather than simply practicing social media politics. Lee has recently increased his social media posts on political, diplomatic and real estate issues despite criticism of their frequency and perceived lack of dignity.
Key Facts
- Seong Ghi-hong identified social media as one of many channels for communicating with the public.
- Lee made the remarks while returning to Seoul from his state visit to Mexico.
- Lee said Saturday that he would continue communicating with the public through social media despite criticism of that approach.
- Lee’s recent posts have addressed political, diplomatic and real estate-related issues.
President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to communicate more directly and actively with the public, a presidential official said Sunday.
Lee made the remarks during his flight back to Seoul after his state visit to Mexico late last month, according to Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication.
"I will communicate more actively and directly with the public," Lee was quoted as saying by Seong.
"What the president seeks is not simply 'social media politics' but dialogue that bridges the gap between the public and the president, and communication that lowers the barrier between state affairs and the people," Seong wrote on X.
He added that social media is just one of many channels for communicating with the public.
Lee has recently stepped up his posts on social media to express his views on political, diplomatic and real estate-related issues, prompting concerns among some over the frequency of his posts.
On Saturday, Lee said in a post on X that he would continue to communicate with the public via social media despite criticism that such outreach lacks dignity and authority.
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