Lee vows to communicate more directly with public: official

President Lee Jae Myung has vowed to communicate more directly and actively with the public, a presidential official said Sunday.

Lee made the remarks during his flight back to Seoul after his state visit to Mexico late last month, according to Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communication.

"I will communicate more actively and directly with the public," Lee was quoted as saying by Seong.

"What the president seeks is not simply 'social media politics' but dialogue that bridges the gap between the public and the president, and communication that lowers the barrier between state affairs and the people," Seong wrote on X.

He added that social media is just one of many channels for communicating with the public.

Lee has recently stepped up his posts on social media to express his views on political, diplomatic and real estate-related issues, prompting concerns among some over the frequency of his posts.

On Saturday, Lee said in a post on X that he would continue to communicate with the public via social media despite criticism that such outreach lacks dignity and authority.