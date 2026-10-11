Cheong Wa Dae makes rare disclosure of Lee's golf outing ahead of opposition attack
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung played golf with his family at Taereung Golf Course Saturday as a ceiling collapse in Daegu injured dozens of people. Cheong Wa Dae said Lee was briefed at the course, called acting National Police Agency chief Kim Jong-chul, and ordered rescue efforts and a swift response. The presidential office unusually disclosed the private outing before opposition lawmaker Joo Jin-woo accused Lee of playing VIP golf during the accident.
Key Facts
- The Daegu collapse injured 38 people, including nine who were taken to hospitals, while all 66 people inside evacuated the building.
- Cheong Wa Dae said it normally does not confirm the president’s undisclosed schedule or private holiday activities, but made an exception to prevent unnecessary controversy.
- Joo Jin-woo of the opposition People Power Party said photographic evidence had been secured inside the golf course and demanded a detailed timeline of Lee’s response.
- The dispute follows earlier criticism of Lee’s activities during a September 2025 fire at the National Information Resources Service and the disappearance of a Navy sailor in July.
- Democratic Party spokesperson Cho Gye-won said Lee had discussed playing golf as preparation for possible golf diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday took the unusual step of disclosing information on President Lee Jae Myung’s private golf schedule, shortly before an opposition lawmaker held a news conference questioning his whereabouts when a ceiling collapsed at a supermarket in Daegu.
The office confirmed that Lee visited Taereung Golf Club with his family Saturday, about the time reports that the ceiling of a commercial building collapsed in Daegu, injuring dozens of people.
Lee was briefed on the accident at the course and called acting National Police Agency chief Kim Jong-chul to check on casualties and injuries, Cheong Wa Dae said. He then ordered authorities to focus on rescue efforts and ensure a swift, safe response.
“We normally do not confirm the president’s undisclosed schedule or private holiday activities,” the presidential office said, explaining that it made an exception “to prevent unnecessary controversy.”
“We regret that the president’s private, undisclosed schedule is being used for political disputes,” it added.
The announcement came shortly before Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party held a press conference alleging that Lee had enjoyed what he called “VIP golf” during the accident.
“They admitted it only 10 minutes before my news conference, after we secured photographic evidence from inside the golf course,” Joo said. He demanded a detailed timeline of Lee’s response to the accident.
The dispute follows earlier criticism over Lee’s activities around the time of other major incidents. A television entertainment program featuring Lee became controversial following a September 2025 fire at the National Information Resources Service. In July, opposition lawmakers alleged that he played golf when a Navy sailor went missing, a claim Cheong Wa Dae declined to confirm.
Cho Gye-won, a spokesperson of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, rejected the criticism, asking, “Who can foresee an accident before it happens?” He said Lee had discussed playing golf as preparation for possible golf diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.
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