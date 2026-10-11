Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday took the unusual step of disclosing information on President Lee Jae Myung’s private golf schedule, shortly before an opposition lawmaker held a news conference questioning his whereabouts when a ceiling collapsed at a supermarket in Daegu.

The office confirmed that Lee visited Taereung Golf Club with his family Saturday, about the time reports that the ceiling of a commercial building collapsed in Daegu, injuring dozens of people.

Lee was briefed on the accident at the course and called acting National Police Agency chief Kim Jong-chul to check on casualties and injuries, Cheong Wa Dae said. He then ordered authorities to focus on rescue efforts and ensure a swift, safe response.

“We normally do not confirm the president’s undisclosed schedule or private holiday activities,” the presidential office said, explaining that it made an exception “to prevent unnecessary controversy.”

“We regret that the president’s private, undisclosed schedule is being used for political disputes,” it added.

The announcement came shortly before Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party held a press conference alleging that Lee had enjoyed what he called “VIP golf” during the accident.

“They admitted it only 10 minutes before my news conference, after we secured photographic evidence from inside the golf course,” Joo said. He demanded a detailed timeline of Lee’s response to the accident.

The dispute follows earlier criticism over Lee’s activities around the time of other major incidents. A television entertainment program featuring Lee became controversial following a September 2025 fire at the National Information Resources Service. In July, opposition lawmakers alleged that he played golf when a Navy sailor went missing, a claim Cheong Wa Dae declined to confirm.

Cho Gye-won, a spokesperson of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, rejected the criticism, asking, “Who can foresee an accident before it happens?” He said Lee had discussed playing golf as preparation for possible golf diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump.