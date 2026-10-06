Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday that it is in talks with the United States over delays in issuing visas to some of its employees scheduled to work at the Korean Embassy in Washington, denying a media report that their visa applications had been rejected.

The statement from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came in response to a Chosun Ilbo report revealing that the U.S. government had not approved Korea's request to dispatch NIS personnel to Washington as diplomats.

The report also said Washington has not yet reached an agreement with Seoul over the departure of a senior NIS official who is supposed to return to Korea.

“The delays in some visa applications are related to issues concerning the applicants’ personal information as part of the strengthened U.S. entry procedures,” the NIS said. “We are closely consulting with the U.S. side on the matter.”

The intelligence agency further dismissed claims that the visa delays were linked to broader tensions between Seoul and Washington, including disputes over e-commerce giant Coupang and allegations involving intelligence activities in the U.S. by diplomats who have backgrounds in the NIS.

Expressing "deep regret" over the "distorted report," the NIS said that "the matter has absolutely nothing to do with intelligence cooperation between Korea and the U.S.,” and underscored that intelligence cooperation between Korea and the U.S. remains active.

Coupang, other issues cited as reasons behind delays

As the Donald Trump administration has in some cases restricted visa issuance or abruptly revoked previously issued visas for foreign government officials deemed to be at odds with U.S. diplomatic or national security interests, speculation has emerged that ongoing tensions between the two countries may be behind such delays.

A massive data breach at Coupang in December 2025 fueled concerns in Washington, with some U.S. lawmakers accusing the Korean government of discriminating against the U.S.-headquartered company, which operates primarily in Korea.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner subsequently introduced legislation to bar and deport foreign officials deemed to have discriminated against U.S. companies. The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee on Sept. 16.

Controversies surrounding Korean intelligence activities in the U.S. are also cited as possible reasons.

Although the issue dates back to the previous South Korean administration, Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst specializing in North Korea, was indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in 2024 for allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent while working on behalf of the South Korean government.

Trust issues between South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies have also been raised.

The U.S. had restricted some of the intelligence it had been sharing with South Korea on North Korea after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young identified Kusong as one of the sites housing North Korea's uranium enrichment facilities during a parliamentary committee session in March.